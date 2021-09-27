Advertisement

Let It Grow: Pine Needles

“It’s abundant, it’s free, and it works” says Cathie Draine
By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With herbicides seeping it’s way into many varieties of mulch garden aficionado, Cathie Draine, says a popular alternative would be pine needles.

“The biggest worry most people have is an unfounded fact that pine needles have a high acidity that will affect the ph balance in soil. They don’t. It is true that pine needles have a pH of 3.2 to 3.8 (neutral is 7.0) when they drop from a tree. But that’s not enough to affect the ph balance in the soil itself” said Draine.

Common places to use pine needles:

  • Good mulching material
  • Suppress weeds
  • Add nutrients back to the soil

Draine uses this material for three reasons; it’s abundant, it’s free, and it works. No better reasons than that to start mulching with a natural material such as the pine needle.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
South Dakota House has signatures to proceed with impeachment special session
Emerging business in a growing industry opens a new location in Rapid City
The project aspires to stop sediment from spilling down the hillside.
Hillside on Star Village receiving treatment before sediment seeps into Rapid Creek
Location of new industrial center
Rapid City edged out 20 other cities to bring battery manufacturing to the Black Hills

Latest News

With herbicides seeping it’s way into many varieties of mulch garden aficionado, Cathie Draine,...
Let It Grow: Pine Needles
CARE campus has been serving the community for three years
CARE campus has been serving the community for three years
"M"
"M" FOR MINES
LANDSCAPING
LANDSCAPING PROJECT