Let It Grow: Pine Needles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With herbicides seeping it’s way into many varieties of mulch garden aficionado, Cathie Draine, says a popular alternative would be pine needles.

“The biggest worry most people have is an unfounded fact that pine needles have a high acidity that will affect the ph balance in soil. They don’t. It is true that pine needles have a pH of 3.2 to 3.8 (neutral is 7.0) when they drop from a tree. But that’s not enough to affect the ph balance in the soil itself” said Draine.

Common places to use pine needles:

Good mulching material

Suppress weeds

Add nutrients back to the soil

Draine uses this material for three reasons; it’s abundant, it’s free, and it works. No better reasons than that to start mulching with a natural material such as the pine needle.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.