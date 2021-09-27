Advertisement

COVID numbers in South Dakota for Monday

(WTOK)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been 383 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,588.

184 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. In total, South Dakota has had 143,8183 cases.

Pennington County has 60 new cases, Meade County has 12 new cases, Lawrence County has 6 new cases, Custer County has reported 4 new cases, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties have reported 3 new cases each, Butte County has reported 2 new cases, and Jackson and Jones counties have reported 1 new case each.

4 more deaths have been reported bringing the state total number of deaths to 2,129.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota, over 778,000 doses have been administered to over 418,600 persons. Currently, 58.32% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series, and 63.91% have received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
South Dakota House has signatures to proceed with impeachment special session
Emerging business in a growing industry opens a new location in Rapid City
The project aspires to stop sediment from spilling down the hillside.
Hillside on Star Village receiving treatment before sediment seeps into Rapid Creek
Location of new industrial center
Rapid City edged out 20 other cities to bring battery manufacturing to the Black Hills

Latest News

Daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
With herbicides seeping it’s way into many varieties of mulch garden aficionado, Cathie Draine,...
Let It Grow: Pine Needles
CARE campus has been serving the community for three years
CARE campus has been serving the community for three years
"M"
"M" FOR MINES