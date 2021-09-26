How your houseplants are helping your health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the pandemic, many people found a variety of hobbies and lifestyles to start, and becoming a plant owner was one of them.

In fact, a survey done by garden center magazine says 64 percent of garden center’s houseplant sales increased more than 15 percent over the span of 2019 to 2020.

“Like so many other people I got into plants throughout the pandemic,” said Callee Ackland, owner of Hippie Haven and UPROOTED.

“During the pandemic, houseplants exploded,” said Kaylee Bolton, plant specialist for UPROOTED.

86 percent of homeowners plan to continue gardening in 2021 According to Axiom Marketing research. With a high population of people continuing to garden and care for their plants, learning about plant upkeep and health is an ongoing lesson.

Hippie Haven, an environmentally and socially conscious shop, and UPROOTED, a mobile plant shop hosted their second houseplant clinic where the public is invited to bring their houseplants to get diagnosed and care recommendations by experts.

“We love bringing people together, finding other plant parents, and doing these events and classes that UPROOTED does throughout the Black Hills to just bring people together over their shared love of plants,” said Ackland.

While plants can introduce you to a new sense of community, they also have lots of other benefits.

Based on multiple studies reported by Healthline, indoor plants in your living space relieve stress, boosts creativity, productivity, and focus.

Studies have also shown that plants can also help people recover from illness faster, improve the quality of indoor air, and provide therapy.

“I love an outlet to take care of things so I think houseplants give that to people, something to come home to and work on and do and channel your life for a little bit onto something,” said Bolton.

If you are interested in getting started in indoor gardening or you’re having trouble with the plants you already own, resources like UPROOTED are available.

“If you want a plant, research the care, if you can’t provide that care then try and look for a different one. You kind of have to learn as you go, you’ll never know unless you try so always give a plant a try or reach out, and see if you can provide that care for it,” said Bolton.

