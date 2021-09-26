CARE campus has been serving the community for three years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The CARE campus combines social-service programs into one building.

These programs include Pennington County Health and Human Services, the Crisis Care Center, detox treatment, and Safe Solutions, which is a safe space for intoxicated people to rest.

The facility’s goal is to create a more accessible treatment space within one building for the county.

It has become a highly utilized facility, with more than 70 thousand admissions in the last three years.

”When we talk about services and access to services it’s also the family support systems and their relationships that they have in their community and so that’s just one more piece that helps assist with that team to help individuals remain successful here and ensure that we are providing the right services at the right time for the folks utilizing this facility,” said Barry Tice, director at Pennington County Health and Human Services.

There are 16 crisis stabilization beds and 8 beds within the Crisis Care Center, which currently serves individuals less than 24 hours. The new crisis stabilization unit will allow individuals to stay up to 5 days now.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.