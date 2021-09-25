Advertisement

Warm Weather the Next Couple Of Days

Cool end to the week
Cool end to the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rest of today, along with the next couple of days, will remain sunny. Temperatures are expected to increase slightly tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday could reach 90. The good news is that temperatures will cool down significantly overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday are projected to be in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerging business in a growing industry opens a new location in Rapid City
Location of new industrial center
Rapid City edged out 20 other cities to bring battery manufacturing to the Black Hills
From food to toys and books to electronics and home decor, Crate is what’s called a bin store,...
New business lessens strain on environment and pocketbook
Reminder: Fireworks display Saturday night in Rapid City
People from all over the world began arriving just before dawn Friday for the annual event...
Thousands gather to witness annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park

Latest News

Much warmer over the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool Today; Unseasonably Warm this Weekend
Cooler Friday, but much warmer this weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm and Windy Today; Cooler Friday