Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, September 24, Part Two

Homecoming week for Hot Springs, tennis doubleheader for RC Stevens
Friday Night Hike, September 24, Part Two
Friday Night Hike, September 24, Part Two
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison were on a mission to capture their fifth win of the season during homecoming week. Plus, The Rapid City Stevens girls tennis team battled Sioux Falls Washington as part of their East-West Invite. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has highlights and scores in this week’s edition of Friday Night Hike.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerging business in a growing industry opens a new location in Rapid City
Gun
Ongoing investigation looks to be a murder/suicide involving a mother and her 4-year-old son
A police car.
Police investigating apparent child murder/suicide
Thursday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota
Reminder: Fireworks display Saturday night in Rapid City