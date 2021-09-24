Advertisement

What’s New at The Cave Collective

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Cave Collective has many activities throughout the week, check the listing or watch the interview above for more details!

M-fri: Free tutoring 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Mondays: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: Boardgame night in the cafe

Wednesday: Open Mic night

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Book Club

For all times and more information: https://thecavecollective.org/

Copyright 2021 Kevn. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun
Ongoing investigation looks to be a murder/suicide involving a mother and her 4-year-old son
Emerging business in a growing industry opens a new location in Rapid City
A police car.
Police investigating apparent child murder/suicide
Thursday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

During Tuesday night’s Rapid City School Board meeting, a group gathered outside of the meeting...
Some community members ask school board for transparency and communication
In South Dakota alone, there are 50 women listed as missing, 34 of whom are Native American.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement brought into light by other missing person’s case
The Black Hills Heart Walk, sponsored by the American Heart Association beginning Saturday...
Residents gearing up for annual Heart Walk
All Monument Health employees, whether directly involved in patient care or not, are now...
Local employer, of more than 5,000 people, implements COVID vaccine requirement