What’s New at The Cave Collective
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Cave Collective has many activities throughout the week, check the listing or watch the interview above for more details!
M-fri: Free tutoring 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Mondays: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Tuesdays: Boardgame night in the cafe
Wednesday: Open Mic night
Tuesdays and Thursdays: Book Club
For all times and more information: https://thecavecollective.org/
