What’s New at The Cave Collective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Cave Collective has many activities throughout the week, check the listing or watch the interview above for more details!

M-fri: Free tutoring 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Mondays: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: Boardgame night in the cafe

Wednesday: Open Mic night

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Book Club

For all times and more information: https://thecavecollective.org/

Copyright 2021 Kevn. All rights reserved.