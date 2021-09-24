Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder announces re-election bid

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder formally announced today his intent to seek re-election to a second four-year term in 2022.

“Since 2019, my team at the Treasurer’s office has returned tens of millions of unclaimed property dollars back to the rightful owners in South Dakota. In my first full year in office we increased claims 185%,” Haeder said in a statement.

Haeder has served in the office since being elected initially in 2018. During his time in service, Haeder has been elected by his fellow treasurers across the country to serve on a variety of boards. Earlier this week, he was elected vice chair to the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST).

If elected to a second term, Haeder hopes to spearhead financial literacy programs in schools across the state.

“Having access to the tools to gain solid fiscal discipline is needed now more than ever,” Haeder said. “The Treasurer works with money and in states across the nation, treasurers are looked to as a resource for financial education.”

Haeder is a Huron native, who is also a partner in Haeder Organization LLC, a family real estate investment company.

Haeder’s path to the nomination will go through the state’s Republican Party convention in 2022. So far, he has yet to elicit either a primary or general election opponent.