Thousands gather to witness annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a tradition that spans more than 5 decades. The annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup saw more than 1,000 bison stampeding through Custer State Park, and a record number of people turned out to see it.

People from all over the world began arriving just before dawn Friday for the annual event hosted by Custer State Park.

The heard emerged from the top of the hill around 10 A.M.

Game, Fish, and Parks Interpretive Program Manager Lydia Austin said that once the buffalo are rounded up, they’re then vaccinated and branded.

“Today we’re working maybe 75 head of bison as we go through, and we vaccinate them, brand the new calves with an ‘S’ for the state of South Dakota, and the year they were born,” Austin said.

About 20,000 people were in the crowd, many of them attending their first roundup.

Theresa Rose and Marty Blosser traveled from Kansas to support a friend of theirs, who helped herd the hundreds of bison.

“Our friend applied, and she was one of the ones picked, so she brought her horse up here and she’s riding in it and herding the buffalo,” Rose said. “So, we’re her groupies and we’re here to support her.”

The celebration also includes an art festival near the State Game Lodge.

