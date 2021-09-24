Advertisement

Much warmer over the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 40s for many. Much warmer air is on tap for the weekend. Temperatures are back into the 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will flirt with 90°, along with Monday and Tuesday! So we’re not out of the woods yet with all of this summer heat. Sunny skies are expected to continue into early next week. So far this year we have been 90° or warmer 45 times! That puts us in 4th place for the most ever 90°+ days in a year, tied with 1939. We will see how far up the list we can climb, but the days are running out after that. Our latest 90°+ day in downtown Rapid City is October 9, 2003. The most ever is 55 set back in 1936.

A front will pass through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the 70s and bringing us a small chance at a few showers by the middle of next week. It does not look as if we will get a good soaking like we need to help with the drought, but anything is better than nothing at all. Temperatures look to stay in the 70s for the end of next week and weekend.

