Cool Today; Unseasonably Warm this Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see clearing skies today after the light rain overnight and early this morning. It will be a comfortable Fall day today with highs in the 60s this afternoon with locally breezy conditions.

A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the intermountain west this weekend into next week. This feature will bring sunny, dry and unseasonably warm temperatures to our area starting this weekend and lasting through the rest of the month. Some areas south and east of Rapid City could see 90 degree heat Tuesday and Wednesday.

A change to cooler and wetter weather is possible by the very end of next week.

