The CDC releases updated authorization for use of Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot in high-risk populations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its recommendations, authorizing the use of Pfizer-BioNTech® third booster doses for certain populations, to include high-risk workers and residents in institutional settings. This follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of booster shots for a limited segment of the population earlier this week.

“We’re working with healthcare providers and pharmacies across the state to ensure an efficient and convenient process for South Dakotans to get their booster shot—another tool against COVID-19, and a quicker path out of this pandemic,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “It’s important that patients talk to their doctors to determine if a booster shot is right for them.”

According to the CDC, those who quality to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine include:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Like the initial round of COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots are FREE of charge to all qualifying Americans (including those over the age of 12), and no medical insurance is necessary. To find vaccine providers across South Dakota click here. A decision on booster shots for those who received the Moderna® or J&J® vaccine is expected in the next few weeks.

There have been 470 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,704.

190 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. In total, South Dakota has had 142,800 cases.

Pennington County has 97 new cases, Lawrence County has 16 new cases, Meade County has 15 new cases, Butte has 9 new cases, Custer County has 6 new cases, Fall River has 5 new cases, Bennett, Jones, and Perkins counties have two new cases each, and Hyde, Oglala Lakota, and Todd counties have 1 new case each.

10 more deaths have been reported bringing the state total number of deaths to 2,125.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota, over 778,000 doses have been administered to over 418,600 persons. Currently, 58.22% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series, and 63.73% have received at least one dose.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point

