Thursday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been 587 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,725.

203 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 131 new cases, Meade County has 32 new cases, Lawrence County has 29 new cases, Butte County has 15 new cases, Fall River County has 11 new cases, Custer County has 10 new cases, Todd County has 6 new cases, Harding County has 4 new cases, Haakon, Jones, and Oglala Lakota counties have 2 new cases each, and Lyman County has 1 new case.

The state total number of deaths is now 2,115.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

Of South Dakotans over the age of 12, 58.13% have been fully vaccinated and 63.73% have received at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for those 65 and older, and for the immunocompromised.

