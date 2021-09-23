Advertisement

Sen. Rounds introduces new SNAP legislation for tribal governments

The bill would allow for tribal governments to administer the Food Stamp program through...
The bill would allow for tribal governments to administer the Food Stamp program through self-governance contracts.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sen. Mike Rounds is working on a bipartisan effort to give tribes flexibility to adjust food assistance programs to meet their needs.

The SNAP Tribal Food Sovereignty Act was introduced this week by Rounds and Democrat Tina Smith of Minnesota.

The bill would allow for tribal governments to administer the Food Stamp program through self-governance contracts.

The goal is to make sure that SNAP is running in a culturally appropriate manner that’s beneficial to the health and well-being of those who live on reservations.

Rounds said in a statement that the added flexibility would create additional opportunities for tribes to strengthen local food economies and promote the inclusion of indigenous foods.

He said that he’s happy to work in a bipartisan way to remove some of the bureaucratic barriers that hinder tribal communities.

The legislation already has support from the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Police investigating apparent child murder/suicide
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Gun
Ongoing investigation looks to be a murder/suicide involving a mother and her 4-year-old son
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 dollars to three local parishes
Former Rapid City priest reaches plea agreement with federal prosecutors
Rapid City to see fireworks in September

Latest News

The Journey museum will be featured in a documentary in 2022.
The Journey Museum gets national recognition
Rapid City Area Schools are calling for more substitutes this year
Rapid City Area Schools are stretched thin and in need of substitutes
FILE - Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson (76) lines up for a play against the Detroit...
Update on Sundays NFL game
Thursday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota