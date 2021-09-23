Rapid City Area Schools are stretched thin and in need of substitutes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The area’s schools need substitutes for a variety of positions from in the classrooms with the students to serving lunches in the cafeteria.

The schools have been having to reallocate staff to temporarily fill the jobs that are vacant which creates stress within the facilities.

To apply for a substitute teacher you are required to have a high school diploma and pass a background check.

The pay varies based on the amount and type of experience you have. The schedule for a sub is flexible and so are the positions which are optional to the applicant.

”We need a lot of help right now. In a typical year, we usually have about 93 percent of a fill rate, and this year and last year our fill rate is about 40 to 50 percent and so it’s significantly lower and that creates a lot of issues in our schools,” said Katy Urban, community relations manager at Rapid City Area Schools.

