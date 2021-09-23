Advertisement

Eating more dairy fat linked to lower heart disease, study says

FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than...
FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study suggests people with a higher consumption of dairy fat have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden.

They measured blood levels of a particular fatty acid that’s mostly found in dairy foods.

Experts then followed them for an average of 16 years.

Researchers found those with high levels of the fatty acid - indicating a high intake of dairy fats - had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease.

And they had no increased risk of death from all causes.

The team then confirmed the findings in other populations, after combining the results with 17 other studies involving nearly 43,000 people from the U.S., Denmark and the UK.

The study did not identify what type of dairy products the subjects consumed.

The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

