Cooler Friday, but much warmer this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A front will pass through the area overnight. It will bring plenty of cloud cover to the area and maybe a few showers. The chance for precipitation is pretty low, but if it were to happen, areas around the hills and northern plains have the best chance to see something. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Buffalo Roundup- If you have plans to go to the roundup in Custer State Park Friday morning, be sure to pack a jacket and maybe even a blanket. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to low 50s through the morning. While that’s not super cold, it’ll feel chilly sitting around with not much movement. A few light showers could be possible, but it is nothing to worry about.

Skies clear up through the middle of the day and sunshine returns in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s on Friday with a slight breeze. Gusts to 35 mph will be possible. Fire Weather Watches are in place for parts of the plains from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, when the breeze really gets going. Be fire aware - we just had one today east of the valley.

Warm weather is back for the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s across the area. Sunday will be in the 80s for many. Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and could flirt with 90° in spots. Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend and early next week.

A front will pass through Wednesday and could bring some light showers to the area. Cooler temperatures will slide is as well with highs in the 70s for many. The end of next week will have highs in the low 70s, so some nice relief from the stretch of warm temperatures.

