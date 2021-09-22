Advertisement

South Dakota’s Wednesday COVID numbers continue to reflect an increase in new cases and deaths with little change in vaccination percentages.

(StoryBlocks (Edited))
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been 605 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,714.

226 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 131 new cases, Meade County has 25 new cases, Lawrence County has 23 new cases, Butte County has 18 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 13 new cases, Custer County has 9 news cases, Todd County has 5 new cases, Jones and Harding counties have 4 new cases each, Fall River County has 3 new cases, Jackson, Perkins, and Ziebach have 2 new cases each, and Bennett, Haakon, and Lyman counties each have 1 new case.

The state total number of deaths is now 2,109.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

Of South Dakotans over the age of 12, 58.04% have been fully vaccinated and 63.66% have received at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Police investigating apparent child murder/suicide
Rapid City to see fireworks in September
In South Dakota, cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise while vaccination rates remain at virtual stand-still
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 dollars to three local parishes
Former Rapid City priest reaches plea agreement with federal prosecutors
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Fall Farmers Market
Black Hills Farmers Market Vendors had a busy summer season
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
A police car.
Police investigating apparent child murder/suicide
missing
missing - VOD - clipped version