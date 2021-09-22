South Dakota’s Wednesday COVID numbers continue to reflect an increase in new cases and deaths with little change in vaccination percentages.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There have been 605 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,714.

226 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 131 new cases, Meade County has 25 new cases, Lawrence County has 23 new cases, Butte County has 18 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 13 new cases, Custer County has 9 news cases, Todd County has 5 new cases, Jones and Harding counties have 4 new cases each, Fall River County has 3 new cases, Jackson, Perkins, and Ziebach have 2 new cases each, and Bennett, Haakon, and Lyman counties each have 1 new case.

The state total number of deaths is now 2,109.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

Of South Dakotans over the age of 12, 58.04% have been fully vaccinated and 63.66% have received at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

