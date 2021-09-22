South Dakota is optimistic about tourism with the plan to ease the international travel restrictions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States announced plans to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated international travelers beginning in November, creating optimism for tourism in the Black Hills.

Tourism in South Dakota remained high during the pandemic, seeing more tourists compared to 2019 and some businesses hitting record numbers.

With the opening of the borders, international tourists are expected to come back to Mount Rushmore state, which will benefit the tourism industry.

”We’re certainly a great destination, especially for international travelers, they really love this area for a lot of the culture we have and history and so much of the outdoors which is what people are really craving these days as well,” said Stacie Granum, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Visit Rapid City.

She says the results of easing of travel restrictions could be seen into the slow winter tourism months but she’s confident there will be more international travelers next summer.

