Advertisement

South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld

FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument...
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to Confederate soldiers at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a 2000 law protecting Confederate monuments from being moved without a vote from the General Assembly.(Source: AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a state law preventing anyone from moving a Confederate monument or changing the historical name of a street or building without the Legislature’s permission is legal.

But in the same ruling Wednesday, the justices struck down a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly must approve a move or name change.

The ruling keeps intact South Carolina’s Heritage Act.

The 2000 law has prevented colleges and local governments from removing Confederate monuments or the names of segregationists from buildings.

Lawmakers have refused to even take up any requests to remove monuments over the past few years even as other Southern cities act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Police investigating apparent child murder/suicide
Rapid City to see fireworks in September
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 dollars to three local parishes
Former Rapid City priest reaches plea agreement with federal prosecutors
In South Dakota, cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise while vaccination rates remain at virtual stand-still
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
Manhunt for Brian Laundrie intensifies as Gabby Petito memorial grows.
Manhunt for Brian Laundrie intensifies as Gabby Petito memorial grows
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
No signs of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after days of searching
Gotham Tribute Honors recipient, filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles attends the 18th Annual Gotham...
Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
Gun
Ongoing investigation looks to be a murder/suicide involving a mother and her 4-year-old son