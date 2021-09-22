Journey Museum Gaining National Recognition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The Journey Museum and Learning Center is gaining some major recognition.

The space will be featured on Public Televisions “Behind the Scenes with Host Laurence Fishburne,” a new documentary presentation that is highlighting innovative concepts and specific industries and topics from around the world.

The museum is excited for the filming happening this Thursday and encourages people to come out and enjoy the museum on that day, saying those who come may make it on camera.

“You know we’ve been through, everybody’s been through so much unprecedented experiences here for the last year and a half. But as this s going to come out in 2022, 2022 is going to be a really important year for our museum. We’re going to turn 25 years of age, we’re gonna celebrate that and I guess I can of see it as a “coming of age” party where we’re getting some recognition beyond just the state of South Dakota and regionally. But to be nationally recognized as a space that’s really doing something exceptional is really quite exciting!” -Troy Kilpatrick, Executive Director.

Kilpatrick states that the film helps aid the museum’s vision and mission of life-long learning and is expected to debut in 2022.

