Highs Expected to Return to the 80s

Slight chance of rain tomorrow night
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:46 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we will be sunny once again. Temperatures will be warmer with highs around 80 degrees expected. Sunny skies will continue for most of tomorrow. Clouds will roll into our area in the evening and then some light rain is possible overnight tomorrow. The rain will likely clear out by sunrise Friday morning. Sunny skies will then continue for Friday and the weekend.

