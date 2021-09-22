Advertisement

Former Rapid City priest reaches plea agreement with federal prosecutors

Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 dollars to three local parishes
By Jack Caudill
Sep. 21, 2021
A former Rapid City Catholic priest has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors on sex charges. 43-year old Marcin Garbacz agreed to plead guilty to engaging in ilicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

In the factual basis signed by Garbacz, he admits that while on a trip to Poland in 2011 with a 17-year old boy and two women from South Dakota, he recorded videos of the boy in the shower alone on his personal cell phone. That statement says Garbacz later transferred those nude videos onto his computer.

Garbacz was assigned to a parish in Faith at the time. He faces up to 30 years in prison on that charge but prosecutors agree to ask for between 57 and 71 months behind bars. . He was set to go to trial next month. There’s no date set at this point for Garbacz to enter that plea in court. Garbacz was earlier convicted of stealing from parishes in Rapid City and was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

