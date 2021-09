RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Just a couple of weeks ago the Stevens girls soccer team defeated Central 5-0. But on Tuesday night the Cobblers bounced back to defeat the Raiders 2-1. Kylea Becker scored the game winner from 40 yards out in the second half. The Raiders won the boys match 2-1.

