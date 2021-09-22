Advertisement

Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The government statement Tuesday night says Marcelo Queiroga is in good health and will remain in isolation in the United States.

The minister is vaccinated against the virus.

The statement also says other members of Brazil’s government in New York have tested negative for the virus.

Bolsonaro has said he has not been vaccinated, though he was ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Rapid City to see fireworks in September
Driver fatigue being investigated as possible cause of fatal crash involving Upton man
Dr. Anita Kohli said a COVID-19 anti-viral pill would be easily accessible and a gamechanger.
Clinical trials underway for potential COVID-19 prevention pill

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP
Marcin Garbacz expected to pay back over $259,000 dollars to three local parishes
Former Rapid City priest reaches plea agreement with federal prosecutors
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
SD State Senate signs off on impeachment, House still seeking approval
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim