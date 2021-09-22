Another nice day Thursday, but it will be windy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Lows will be in the 40s for many, but for those along the northern and eastern foothill, a westerly wind will keep temperatures near or in the 50s.

Another nice day is on tap Thursday, but it will be windy. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. A front will slide through the area Thursday night, bringing in plenty of cloud cover. The chance for moisture is very low, but not zero. A stray shower is possible.

That front will cool things off a bit on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies. Warmer air returns for the weekend as highs are in the 70s and 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be sunny and have highs in the 80s for much of the area. Expect temperatures to stay in the 80s for the first half of next week, too. Little to no precipitation is expected.

