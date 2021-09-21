Warmer for the first day of fall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many, but a few will fall into the 30s, especially the hills and northeast Wyoming. There could be a few areas of frost.

Sunny skies are expected for Wednesday. A few clouds could pass through during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, making for a warm first day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox is at 1:20 PM, marking the official start to fall. Another nice day is expected Thursday, where highs will be more in the 70s with a few 80s in spots.

A front will pass through Thursday night bringing some cloud cover with it. No precipitation is expected from this system, just a cool shot of air after. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s for Friday, before warming up over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be warmer, where much of the area will be in the 80s. The warmer air will continue into the first half of next week with highs likely staying in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.