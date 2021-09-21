Advertisement

In South Dakota, cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise while vaccination rates remain at virtual stand-still

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The current number of active cases in South Dakota is with 7,636

236 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 156 new cases, Meade County has 32 new cases, Lawrence County has 26 new cases, Todd County has 20 new cases, Custer County has 17 new cases, Butte County has 13 new cases, Fall River has 9 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 7 new cases, Ziebach County has 4 new cases, Bennett and Haakon counties have 3 new cases, Harding and Jones county have 2 new cases, and Lyman County has 1 new case.

The state total number of deaths is now 2,108.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

Of South Dakotans over the age of 12, 57.97% have been fully vaccinated and 63.61% have received at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

