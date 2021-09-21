Advertisement

Rapid City to see fireworks in September

(WTAP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On this upcoming night Saturday a large fireworks display in west Rapid City will brighten the night sky as part of the annual Arrowhead Country Club Fall Festival. The show is scheduled to begin Saturday around 8 pm. It will last 30-45 minutes

In a joint statement, Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson and Police Chief Don Hedrick said that “It could get a little noisy in some of the west Rapid City neighborhoods and people may see the fireworks display from quite a distance. We want to alert the public of the fireworks display, let them know it is part of a scheduled event by Arrowhead Country Club and advise the public we are well aware of the event.”

City officials ask the public to drive with caution in the area near Arrowhead Country Club due to increased traffic.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Driver fatigue being investigated as possible cause of fatal crash involving Upton man
Dr. Anita Kohli said a COVID-19 anti-viral pill would be easily accessible and a gamechanger.
Clinical trials underway for potential COVID-19 prevention pill
UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

Scientist are working to bring back the woolly mammoth
Scientist are working to bring back the woolly mammoth
Proposed $500,000 expansion of Crisis Care Unit is “a great investment for mental health needs”...
Proposed $500,000 expansion of Crisis Care Unit is “a great investment for mental health needs” in Rapid City says councilman
Marching from Steamboat Park to north to the capitol, protesters called for proposed education...
Facing bipartisan pressure, Noem delays social studies curriculum implementation
Bike ride raises money for cancer research
Bike ride raising money for cancer research