Huge regifting store held for the community

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 1,000 boxes and 300 bags filled with gently used clothing were unloaded today for members of the community to shop.

“This is a way for people to donate and clean out their closets or garages and we regift it and everything is free,” said Jeanne McKenna from BHSSC Family and Community Engagement.

4 trailers carried the boxes and bags into Rapid City from Julesburg, Colorado and different organizations and agencies worked together to keep the racks filled with clothes free of charge to the community.

The one-day store started a few years back and was originally held at Rapid City High School.

“But, because of the no visitor policy the last couple years we had to shut down and we started these events instead and they just keep growing,” said McKenna.

So, change of location but no change to the vision of serving the community and providing resources.

Now, the former Albertsons building is home to the event.

“This is a perfect place especially for our homeless population because they don’t have to worry about transportation,” said McKenna.

McKenna said she is grateful for the number of donated clothing items and believes now more than ever people want to help one another.

“Well, the thing about it, especially during the pandemic, I think we figured out were all really social people and a lot of people want to help and contribute where they can but they can’t do it financially. So, this is a really easy way for people to contribute. Everybody has stuff in their garages or closets that they’re not using,” said McKenna.

