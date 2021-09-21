Advertisement

Highs in the 60s for today, then highs back in the 80s for tomorrow

Sunny skies for the next 7-days
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:09 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today is going to be another day with highs in the 60s. We are going to see completely clear skies, and that will mostly likely continue for the foreseeable future. Tomorrow we are going to see warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 80s expected. Temperatures will drop back down into the lower 70s and upper 60s for Thursday and Friday, and then rise back up into the lower 80s by the end of the weekend.

