City workers can expect a covid bonus on their next paycheck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - News for city workers as last night a covid bonus was passed.

The idea to have a bonus for people who worked for the city during the pandemic was first presented in May but was originally tabled.

In July, public safety employees were given $1,000 bonus, and last night a $500 bonus for all non-public safety employees was passed.

“There was a lot of discussion about this. People were worried it wasn’t going to pass so, I think the fact that it passed last night really put people at ease. They’re excited to get this and go on with their lives,” said Nick Stroot, Human Resource Director for Rapid City.

Stroot said the bonus is a way to say thank you to employees who stuck with the city throughout the pandemic.

The money comes from an undesignated cash fund, which is money in the city’s funds not yet earmarked to be spent anywhere specifically, and employees can expect the bonus in their October 1st paycheck.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.