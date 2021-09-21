Advertisement

City workers can expect a covid bonus on their next paycheck

Downtown Rapid City
Downtown Rapid City(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - News for city workers as last night a covid bonus was passed.

The idea to have a bonus for people who worked for the city during the pandemic was first presented in May but was originally tabled.

In July, public safety employees were given $1,000 bonus, and last night a $500 bonus for all non-public safety employees was passed.

“There was a lot of discussion about this. People were worried it wasn’t going to pass so, I think the fact that it passed last night really put people at ease. They’re excited to get this and go on with their lives,” said Nick Stroot, Human Resource Director for Rapid City.

Stroot said the bonus is a way to say thank you to employees who stuck with the city throughout the pandemic.

The money comes from an undesignated cash fund, which is money in the city’s funds not yet earmarked to be spent anywhere specifically, and employees can expect the bonus in their October 1st paycheck.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Driver fatigue being investigated as possible cause of fatal crash involving Upton man
Rapid City to see fireworks in September
Dr. Anita Kohli said a COVID-19 anti-viral pill would be easily accessible and a gamechanger.
Clinical trials underway for potential COVID-19 prevention pill

Latest News

Black Hills Area Community Foundation
Foundation seeks to address Rapid City’s lack of affordable housing
More than 675,000 people in the US have died from COVID, surpassing the number of deaths from...
COVID-19 deaths have surpassed the deaths of the 1918 flu pandemic
Care Campus
Rapid City Crisis Stabilization Center to break ground this fall, a behavioral health facility for the community
Two South Dakota School of Mines graduates created a meme-based dating app.
You can find memes on Facebook, Reddit, card games, and now a dating site.