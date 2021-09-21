Bike ride raising money for cancer research

They’re riding bikes across the country to raise money for cancer research. The 7th annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride made a stop here in the Black Hills.

The Billings to Rapid City leg of the 3,000 mile ride made it into Rapid City on Sunday. Monday morning, a new group of riders headed out for a three day ride to Sioux Falls, stopping to spend the night Monday in Murdo. Bristol Myers Squibb is sponsoring the ride, raising money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The riders have a lot of reasons for making this trek.

Oncology nurse practitioner Kerry Wycislo says, “I’m riding for those patients whom we’ve lost, for family members, for friends. Watching as a nurse oncology practitioner, I get to see first hand the experiences, the pain, the suffering that cancer patients experience. So that is why I’m here.” Dr. Shalabh Singhal rode the Billings to Rapid City leg and says, “We had so many patients stop by us, tell us their life stories. We wrote their names on our jerseys in support of them as well. People randomly stopped by us on the road and honked for us everywhere. And that support meant the world to us. The 13 of us began as strangers and now we are family, we are friends.”> There are two routes on the trip this year, each starting in Cannon Beach, Oregon and ending in Long Branch, New Jersey. This route left Monument Health Rapid City Hospital early Monday morning. The prime objective is to raise money for cancer research. Doctors here say that research is making a big difference for patients.