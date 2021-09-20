RCPD takes part in United Way’s ‘Month of Caring’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - September is the United Way of the Black Hills ‘Month of Caring’ in Rapid City.

The month-long event evolved from the United Way’s ‘Day of Caring,’ where organizations from around the area team up to improve the lives of people who live in the community.

Friday, the Rapid City Police Department took some time to help clean branches and fix the deck, at a house on Robbins Dr.

Police Chief Don Hedrick said that the Month of Caring is a great way for the department to form a bond with the community.

”We’ve really established some great relationships.,” Hedrick said. “It’s fun to get to know people in the neighborhood, great for us to connect with the people that we serve.”

Organizations will be doing good deeds for the Rapid community throughout the month.

