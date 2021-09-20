Advertisement

Missed out on summer camping?

A new law to protect private campgrounds goes into effect August 28. in Missouri.
A new law to protect private campgrounds goes into effect August 28. in Missouri.(ky3)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The typical summer season for the Black Hills usually wraps up in mid-September, beginning the transition to off-season rates and different clientele.

While the leaves are starting to turn from green to gold, it’s never too late to spend time out in the hills.

Serval campgrounds are open throughout the colder months for those who enjoy winter camping and the recreational activities that follow cooler weather such as; hiking, ice fishing, snowmobiling, and more.

“So, certainly go online and check, but you’re also more than welcome to call any one of the district offices or the supervisor’s offices to find out what facilities are available and what’s available at these different locations that might complement your interests,” said Bradley Block, Recreation Program Manager for the Black Hills National Forest.

Block said to be prepared for your trips by checking what campgrounds and roads are open at the time of year when you plan to travel.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
One dead and two injured in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people

Latest News

Proposed $500,000 expansion of Crisis Care Unit is “a great investment for mental health needs” in Rapid City says councilman
Rapid City Common Council expected to pass medical marijuana rules at tonight’s council meeting
mammoth site
Scientist are working to bring back the woolly mammoth
South Dakota’s vaccination rate remains largely unchanged on Monday