Locals compete in Dink’n in the Hills Pickleball Tournament

Canyon Lake Activity Center offering free lessons
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pickleball may seem like a simple activity, but it’s actually the fastest-growing sport in the United States. So it’s no surprise that over 60 players came out this weekend to compete in a local pickleball tournament. Ben Burns spoke with one of the tournament’s directors to learn what makes pickleball such an addicting sport.

