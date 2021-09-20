Advertisement

Hope Center reintroducing masking requirement

In the early stages of the pandemic, doors to the shelter were temporarily closed to the public and those in need were required to wear a mask as they were provided essential items through walk-up windows.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Hope Center plans to renew its mask mandate.

In the early stages of the pandemic, doors to the shelter were temporarily closed to the public and those in need were required to wear a mask as they were provided essential items through walk-up windows.

After August 2020, people were allowed inside the building, mask requirements still in tact.

That restriction was lifted last month, but Executive Director Melanie Timm said that given the surging delta variant, that requirement is needed again.

”We’re trying to do what we can to keep people safe and keep our services as normal as we can,” Timm said. “But, with all the numbers that are increasing, we feel like we need to, at the minimum, go back to masks.”

The masking requirement goes into effect Monday.

