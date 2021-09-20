Fall-like today, Warm and Dry the rest of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers from time to time. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, slightly below average.

After today, it’s a dry forecast for the rest of the week, and likely the rest of the month. Temperatures will turn warmer during the middle of the week, with much above normal temperatures likely this weekend into next week.

