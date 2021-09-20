Advertisement

Another cool day on tap as we dry out

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and storms come to an end through the evening and skies clear up after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight. Campbell and the Crook/Weston County plains are under a Frost Advisory from midnight to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Sunny skies are expected through the area with temperatures staying on the cooler side. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. Warmer weather moves in for Wednesday as sunshine dominates once again. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Similar weather is expected Thursday, but a cold front will slide through Thursday night and drop temperatures back into the 60s and 70s Friday.

The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s Saturday and mainly in the 80s on Sunday. Precipitation chances after tonight will be very low and rain will be hard to find. Temperatures are expected to be above normal through the end of the month with below average precipitation.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
One dead and two injured in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Fall-like today, Warm and Dry the rest of the Week
Much more comfortable weather
Rain and Cooler Temperatures Expected Tonight and Tomorrow
Dry weather for most of next week
Coldest Weather Since Early May Expected Tomorrow Night
HOT
A hot weekend is on tap