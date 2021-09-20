Another cool day on tap as we dry out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and storms come to an end through the evening and skies clear up after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight. Campbell and the Crook/Weston County plains are under a Frost Advisory from midnight to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Sunny skies are expected through the area with temperatures staying on the cooler side. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. Warmer weather moves in for Wednesday as sunshine dominates once again. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Similar weather is expected Thursday, but a cold front will slide through Thursday night and drop temperatures back into the 60s and 70s Friday.

The weekend will be warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s Saturday and mainly in the 80s on Sunday. Precipitation chances after tonight will be very low and rain will be hard to find. Temperatures are expected to be above normal through the end of the month with below average precipitation.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.