Advertisement

2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.

The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
A UPS driver allegedly illegally passed an Indiana school bus, coming within inches of hitting...
Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus
Jamie Zepp honored at Rapid City Heart Walk
Rapid City Heart Walk honors Jamie Zepp, who died of a heart attack after writing a book about hiking the 2,100 mile Appalachian Trail
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people

Latest News

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on...
CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID