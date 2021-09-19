Advertisement

Rain and Cooler Temperatures Expected Tonight and Tomorrow

Much more comfortable weather
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight we will see rain move into our area. We will also see very gusty winds as high as 65 mph at times. The rain will continue throughout the night and tomorrow. The temperatures are also going to drop significantly. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s. We will continue to see cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

