Advertisement

Hot Springs Football earns fourth win, defeats RC Christian

RC Central Softball, Douglas-RC Christian-New Underwood Boys Soccer collect Saturday victories
Hot Springs defeats RC Christian
Hot Springs defeats RC Christian
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison weren’t deterred on the road as they shut out Rapid City Christian on the turf. Plus, two more local teams impressed in their respective sports as they added to their win column this Saturday. Ben Burns has the highlights.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Jones County fatal crash leaves one dead and three injured
All Monument Health employees, whether directly involved in patient care or not, are now...
Local employer, of more than 5,000 people, implements COVID vaccine requirement
Tik Tok challenge inspiring Rapid City students to steal and vandalize
Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC