Hot Springs Football earns fourth win, defeats RC Christian
RC Central Softball, Douglas-RC Christian-New Underwood Boys Soccer collect Saturday victories
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison weren’t deterred on the road as they shut out Rapid City Christian on the turf. Plus, two more local teams impressed in their respective sports as they added to their win column this Saturday. Ben Burns has the highlights.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.