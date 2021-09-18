Rapid City Heart Walk honors Jamie Zepp, who died of a heart attack after writing a book about hiking the 2,100 mile Appalachian Trail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, the American Heart Association hosted a walk in downtown Rapid City encouraging people to get out and do good for their hearts by walking from Main Street Square to The Monument.

The guest of honor was Jamie Zepp, who died on account of a random heart attack that caught his father, Jerry Zepp, by surprise.

Zepp says Jamie hiked the entire Appalachian trail, a feat of more than 2,000 miles, which took six months and five days to complete, where he lost more than 100 pounds.

When Jamie got back, he decided to write a book about his experience.

He completed the book one year later, and soon after fell victim to a heart attack.

Jamie’s father says he’s pleased to see all of the people involved with the walk today that have Jamie in their hearts.

”It’s really heartwarming for the entire family and friends that knew him to be honored this year from the American Heart Association. We’re very proud and privileged to have that done,” says Zepp.

Zepp says his son didn’t have any known complications with his heart beforehand, and that it was a wake up call for family and friends to get checked for heart disease annually or bi-annually. He encourages others to do so too.

