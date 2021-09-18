Advertisement

Rapid City Heart Walk honors Jamie Zepp, who died of a heart attack after writing a book about hiking the 2,100 mile Appalachian Trail

Jamie Zepp honored at Rapid City Heart Walk
Jamie Zepp honored at Rapid City Heart Walk(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday, the American Heart Association hosted a walk in downtown Rapid City encouraging people to get out and do good for their hearts by walking from Main Street Square to The Monument.

The guest of honor was Jamie Zepp, who died on account of a random heart attack that caught his father, Jerry Zepp, by surprise.

Zepp says Jamie hiked the entire Appalachian trail, a feat of more than 2,000 miles, which took six months and five days to complete, where he lost more than 100 pounds.

When Jamie got back, he decided to write a book about his experience.

He completed the book one year later, and soon after fell victim to a heart attack.

Jamie’s father says he’s pleased to see all of the people involved with the walk today that have Jamie in their hearts.

”It’s really heartwarming for the entire family and friends that knew him to be honored this year from the American Heart Association. We’re very proud and privileged to have that done,” says Zepp.

Zepp says his son didn’t have any known complications with his heart beforehand, and that it was a wake up call for family and friends to get checked for heart disease annually or bi-annually. He encourages others to do so too.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
In Florida, Wyoming, agents search for man, missing fiance
Jones County fatal crash leaves one dead and three injured
All Monument Health employees, whether directly involved in patient care or not, are now...
Local employer, of more than 5,000 people, implements COVID vaccine requirement
Tik Tok challenge inspiring Rapid City students to steal and vandalize
Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC

Latest News

The park is looking to the Rapid City Vision Fund for help.
A self-sustaining park seeks to add the finishing touches, telling the park’s story with interpretive signs
Chili pepper Festival kicks off
Chili Pepper Festival kicks off
Last month of pop up libraries popping up around Pennington County
Last month of pop up libraries popping up around Pennington County
25 miles of new trails coming to Black Hills Nation Forest for motorcycles, bikes, hiking and...
25 miles of new trails coming to Black Hills Nation Forest for motorcycles, bikes, hiking and more