Coldest Weather Since Early May Expected Tomorrow Night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More hot and dry weather will continue tomorrow for western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming will be cooler with highs in the 70s there, and highs in the upper 80s and even 90s here in western South Dakota. Rain will move into northeast Wyoming late tomorrow and then move into western South Dakota by the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop significantly overnight and into Monday. Temperatures are likely to drop from upper 80s Sunday afternoon to lower 40s early Monday. Highs will be in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.