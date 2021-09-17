Advertisement

Video surveillance can help law enforcement track criminals

As technological capabilities continue to grow, the amount of people utilizing that technology...
As technological capabilities continue to grow, the amount of people utilizing that technology to protect themselves and their property is also growing.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you live in a heavily populated area, you may think that investing in home security equipment is a good idea. What you may not know is that your entire community can benefit from that security equipment.

As technological capabilities continue to grow, the amount of people utilizing that technology to protect themselves and their property is also growing.

36 million people in the United States have some type of home security system, like a doorbell camera.

Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department said that it’s never a bad idea to invest in this kind of technology because it can also help law enforcement track down criminals by piecing together the footage.

“This security camera footage can either make or break a case,” Medina said. “We’ve solved homicides based on security camera footage alone. So, it’s a huge tool for investigations and crime-fighting in general.”

Surveillance footage was key in solving a 2015 homicide in Rapid City.

Medina said that having this footage on hand can help solve a wide range of crimes.

“Anything from petty theft cases to first-degree murder cases that we’re investigating. This evidence can really provide accountability for people that we’re trying to hold accountable.”

Medina says security cameras can also serve as a deterrent to criminals if they see that a home is secure.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Monument Health employees, whether directly involved in patient care or not, are now...
Local employer, of more than 5,000 people, implements COVID vaccine requirement
Monument Health announces vaccine mandate
Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC
COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in South Dakota
Students at Red Cloud Indian School are taking to the streets, and the doorsteps of tribal...
Red Cloud students protest quarantine order by Oglala tribe

Latest News

Residents gearing up for annual Heart Walk
Residents gearing up for annual Heart Walk
Tik Tok challenge inspiring Rapid City students to steal and vandalize
The Black Hills Heart Walk, sponsored by the American Heart Association beginning Saturday...
Residents gearing up for annual Heart Walk
Pop up library
Last month of pop up libraries popping up around Pennington County