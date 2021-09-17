Video surveillance can help law enforcement track criminals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you live in a heavily populated area, you may think that investing in home security equipment is a good idea. What you may not know is that your entire community can benefit from that security equipment.

As technological capabilities continue to grow, the amount of people utilizing that technology to protect themselves and their property is also growing.

36 million people in the United States have some type of home security system, like a doorbell camera.

Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department said that it’s never a bad idea to invest in this kind of technology because it can also help law enforcement track down criminals by piecing together the footage.

“This security camera footage can either make or break a case,” Medina said. “We’ve solved homicides based on security camera footage alone. So, it’s a huge tool for investigations and crime-fighting in general.”

Surveillance footage was key in solving a 2015 homicide in Rapid City.

Medina said that having this footage on hand can help solve a wide range of crimes.

“Anything from petty theft cases to first-degree murder cases that we’re investigating. This evidence can really provide accountability for people that we’re trying to hold accountable.”

Medina says security cameras can also serve as a deterrent to criminals if they see that a home is secure.

