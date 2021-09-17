South Dakota’s top lawmakers release AG impeachment petition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota legislative leaders are distributing a petition to lawmakers asking them to support a special session to consider impeaching Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for a car crash last year that killed a pedestrian.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch released the text of the petition. Two-thirds of both the House and Senate must support it to convene the special session.

“Pursuant to and in accordance with the provisions of Article III, § 31 of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, I hereby petition the presiding officers of both houses of the Legislature to convene a special session of the Legislature for the purposes of investigating and evaluating whether the conduct of Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, surrounding the death of Joe Boever, involved impeachable offenses, pursuant to S.D. Const., Art. XVI, § 3, and if so, to conduct further impeachment proceedings thereon and legislate on matters involving the attorney general’s office.”

State legislators were given the petition electronically, and will have the option to sign their names on to it through the same medium.

Lawmakers are aiming to meet in November, the day after they are scheduled to hold a special session to consider new legislative districts.

The attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors last month.

