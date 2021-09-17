Residents gearing up for annual Heart Walk

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City community will take to downtown to walk, for a cause.

The Black Hills Heart Walk, sponsored by the American Heart Association beginning Saturday morning with a gathering at Main Street Square at 9 and the walk through Rapid City beginning at 10.

The walk encourages people to get out and walk to keep their hearts healthy and donate to save and improve the lives of those with heart disease.

Gary Price has been walking for 7 years and decided to be an advocate for heart health awareness after a health issue of his own.

”This year was the 8th anniversary of my heart attack, and I was technically dead for about 20 minutes in the ER,” Price said. “After CPR and some great doctors and nurses helping me through it, they were able to pull me out of it after 12 hits on the defibrillator my heart decided it was going to keep beating. I’ve since had bypass surgery and haven’t had a problem since.”

Jamie Zepp will be honored at this year’s Heart Walk.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.