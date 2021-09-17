Last month of pop up libraries popping up around Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Public library has been bringing books all around Pennington County this summer. Not by coming into the library, but instead through pop-up libraries they’ve been setting up around town over the weekend.

The pop up library offers the same services from book check out and return to card renewals and applications. They’re bringing books to the people because they say some aren’t comfortable leaving their homes on account of the pandemic, or don’t wish to come into the building. So, this is another option.

They say each of the seven locations vary in how busy they are, but the farmers market spot on Saturday’s sees the most people by far.

This is the last month the pop up library will pop up around town, and they encourage anyone to stop by.

Scott Olson, a Rapid City Library Associate, says, ”It’s nice to get outside, enjoy the weather a little bit. You can come here and enjoy, well, most places we have a playgrounds around us, so it’s a good place to bring the kids to. We have adult books, we have adult movies. We have kid books, kid movies and different things we offer here. It’s a good way to see a small sample of what we offer at the library.”

The library foundation is trying to raise money for a bookmobile which would replace the pop up library, supplying more books and easier mobility.

After the pop up library finishes this month, they’ll begin operation again next May.

You can find the locations and dates of the pop up library here.

