Jones County fatal crash leaves one dead and three injured

MURDO, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died and three others were injured on Thursday when a Subaru Forester, travelling westbound on Interstate 90 left the road, crossed over the median and collided head-on with a vehicle travelling eastbound on the interstate, just west of Murdo.

The car that took the brunt of the crash was a 2018 Hyundai Accent carrying one driver and one passenger. The driver of the Hyundai, a 26-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 48-year-old female sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

In the vehicle which crossed the median were two occupants - the driver, a 57-year-old female, and the 64-year old passenger both received non-life-threatening injuries. The two were transported by ambulance to the Pierre Hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and have charges pending against the driver of the Subaru.

The names of the four people involved in the crash have not been release, pending notification of family.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.