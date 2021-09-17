A hot weekend is on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dense smoke will continue this evening and overnight. Winds should shift from the south to the southwest, which could help improve air quality after midnight and push much of the smoke away. Lows tonight will be in the 50s to near 60.

Sunny skies are expected Saturday as highs climb into the 90s. Rapid City will be near 94° for a high, but there is the potential temperatures could get warmer. A southwest wind will move down the side of the Black Hills. Downslope winds warm up quickly and that could propel temperatures closer to the record of 96°, which was set in 2004. It will be breezy with very high fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are in place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Sunday will be hot with high fire danger as well. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s to wrap up the weekend.

Big changes are on the way to start next week. A powerful storm system will slide through the area Sunday night, bringing the chance for some rain showers. Those could linger into the day Monday as well. Much cooler air will be present as highs will likely be in the 50s and 60s. It’ll be windy, which will make things feel a bit cooler, too. Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We’re back into the 70s for the rest of next week before 80s make their way back into the forecast by the weekend.

